Search
 
July/August, November/December, September/October, South America, Travel Guide

Never Ending Summer: Carrancas

Monday 22 January, 2018

Carrancas is a small touristic town in the heart of Minas Gerais state. It is the perfect spot to enjoy a nice weekend trip immersed in nature.

The main take-off is 5km away from the city and faces north. The hill is not very high (only 180m AGL), but it is situated on a 35km long ridge. Retrieve from the official landing is just 1.5km away.

There is also a south-facing take-off that can be reached in a 25km scenic drive with many waterfalls along the way. The region has over 56 waterfalls and natural pools and you can choose which one to land by.

The place is also great for paramotoring. It’s possible to land and take off from the local aerodrome, or any number of the large flat fields in the valley.

Best time: August to December

cumulusvoolivre.com

Photo: Garotinho

 

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to July/August November/December September/October South America Travel Guide
Back to July/August November/December September/October South America Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE