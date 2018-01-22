Never Ending Summer: Carrancas

Carrancas is a small touristic town in the heart of Minas Gerais state. It is the perfect spot to enjoy a nice weekend trip immersed in nature.

The main take-off is 5km away from the city and faces north. The hill is not very high (only 180m AGL), but it is situated on a 35km long ridge. Retrieve from the official landing is just 1.5km away.

There is also a south-facing take-off that can be reached in a 25km scenic drive with many waterfalls along the way. The region has over 56 waterfalls and natural pools and you can choose which one to land by.

The place is also great for paramotoring. It’s possible to land and take off from the local aerodrome, or any number of the large flat fields in the valley.

Best time: August to December

Photo: Garotinho

