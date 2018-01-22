Macedonia Magic: Prelip

Treskavec and the nearby site of Selechka sit on the hills on the opposite side of the Pelaginian Plain from KruŠevo.

Like that site they give access to both mountain and flatland flying and are a great alternative when it’s over the back at KruŠevo.

A new road goes up to the Monastery of Treskavec (12th century, well worth a visit). The launch is on the grassy slopes just below the monastery where you will find info boards and a weather station. The hill is covered in huge granite boulders, and the distinctive triangular peak behind the monastery, known locally as the Matterhorn, is the route to base.

XC flights can go along the hills to the north or south passing over the town of Prelip and onto the hills around Selechka, from where the route heads south to the Greek border.

Photo: Marcus King

