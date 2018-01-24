Search
 
Asia, March/April, November/December, September/October, Travel Guide

Himalayan Getaways: Chamunda, India

Wednesday 24 January, 2018

Chamunda Devi temple sits at 2,800m in the mountains about 30km west of the famous paragliding site of Bir as the Himalayan Griffon Vulture flies, and 400m higher than that take-off.

A long zig-zag path sees up to 3,000 pilgrims a day hike up 1,500m for a blessing in spring time. To cater for those who don’t want to walk (and can afford it), a helicopter sits at the bottom of the hill.

Subverting its higher purpose it costs about €250 for four pilots plus paragliders to hire it for the eight-minute flight to the tiny helipad on the edge of these big mountains. A 10-minute walk takes you to the temple where the resident priest will bless you and your friends before you take off into 4m/s climbs and strong air.

When to go: Oct to Nov and Mar to Apr

chamundadevi.amarnathjourney.com

Photo: Ed Ewing

This appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide as a Himalayan Getaway, one of six alternative sites to Pokhara and Bir for pilots visiting the Himalaya.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Asia March/April November/December September/October Travel Guide
Back to Asia March/April November/December September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE