There are two sides to Bir/Billing, the famous paragliding site in the Indian Himalayas. The front ridge is where most cross-country pilots fly first, aiming to complete the 90km out-and-return to Dharamsala and back by hopping spur to spur or by flying the back ridges. Not to be underestimated, it is the classic route here and will be enough for many pilots. Thermalling and gliding with the Himalayan griffon vultures, soaring above the giant deodar cedar trees, and landing next to a Buddhist monastery as the sun approaches sunset will all fill your heart and soul.

For those who want more though, and that is an increasing number of pilots who visit each year in the October/November season and again in April/May, there is “the back”. This takes you away from the safety of easy landings out front...