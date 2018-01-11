Hike-and-fly with Paul G: Hoher Göll

Hoher Göll, 2,522m,

Kuchl, Austria

The Göll is a high, alpine climb on the border between Bavaria (Germany) and Austria. During summer I usually climb it from the Austrian side, where I start in a small village called Kuchl. From there, it’s a long hike up to the Purtscheller Haus (purtschellerhaus.eu) where you can refill your water bottle and get a snack, before starting the steeper part of the ascent all the way to the top. At the summit, you’ll have incredible views all the way round from the Dachstein to Watzmann mountains. You can also see Salzburg. There is no dedicated take-off area, so you’ll just have to look around to find a good section that allows you to lay out your glider safely between the rocks. Come and say “hello” if you’re around!

Difficulty: 4/5

Total ascent by foot: 2,055 m

Time needed: five hours

Wind direction: NW to S

Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of a series of adventure pilot Paul Guschlbauer’s favourite mountains for hike-and-fly. You can find the others in the series, here.