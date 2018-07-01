Vittorazi Atom 80 – “light and quiet” PPG engine
Sunday 1 July, 2018
Vittorazi say the “light and quiet” PPG engine, the Atom 80, is light on fuel consumption (two litres per hour) but “packs a punch” when it comes to power. At just 10.5kg it’s easy to handle, and Vittorazi say it’s easy to maintain too, making it a good choice for beginners and schools.
A forced-air cooled engine with an oil-bathed helical gear reduction drive and a centrifugal adjustable clutch, it delivers 55kg thrust with a 130cm propeller, or 52kg with a 125cm propeller.
vittorazi.com
