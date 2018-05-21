ThermiXC flight planning tool updated

The online flight planning tool ThermiXC has been updated and now supports XCTrack, Skytraxx 3.0 and SPOT live tracking.

Created by Bernd Gassner in 2016, ThermiXC is completely free to use with no registration necessary. It is endorsed by Nova who describe it as “the most powerful and comprehensive tool for XC flight planning.”

Designed for flight planning and discovering different paragliding sites, ThermiXC shows take-offs, landings and airspace. Thermal models, skyways and hotspots can be filtered, overlayed and combined to give a better understanding of the terrain and thermal conditions of your route.

In 2017 the software was optimised for phones and other small screens, making it easier for pilots to amend on their phones at take-off, routes that were created on a PC beforehand. Planned routes can be stored as tasks for XCTrack or Skytraxx 3.0. The live tracking supports SPOT2 and new functions of SPOT GEN3 devices.

berndgassner.de/thermix