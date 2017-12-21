Thailand win FAI World Paramotor League Cup 2017

Thailand have taken gold in the 2017 FAI World Paramotor League Cup, narrowly beating France by three points.

The World Paramotor League Cup was decided by the cumulative scores from four events:

3rd FAI Asia-Oceania Paramotor Championships, Thailand

Czech Open, Czech Republic,

The World Games 2017 (paramotor event), Poland,

6th FAI European Paramotor Championships, Czech Republic.

Thailand’s cumulative score was 103 points, France scored 100 and third-placed Poland finished with 86 points.

Thai team member Kittiphop Phrommat, pictured in the main photo, won the individual title with a total of 48 points earned at the events in Thailand and Poland. He finished four points ahead of France’s Alexandre Mateos and Slovakia’s Ivan Pestun, who ended in joint second place with 44 points each.

The highest placed female pilot was France’s Marie Mateos, who finished joint ninth with a total of 27 points. Teenage pilot Janejira Chui-Noei of Thailand was not far behind, sharing 12th place with three other pilots.

FAI Microlight and Paramotor Commission (CIMA) President Wolfgang Lintl said: “I am very proud to see Thailand’s male and female paramotor pilots being so successful in this year’s FAI World Paramotor League Cup. It is payback for all the effort the country puts in to developing competitive paramotoring, including by hosting the FAI World Paramotor Championships 2018.”

The FAI World Paramotor Championships will take place in Pasak Jolasid Dam, Lopburi, Thailand, starting on 30 April 2018.