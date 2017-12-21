Search
 
Comps and Events, News

Thailand win FAI World Paramotor League Cup 2017

Thursday 21 December, 2017
Marie Mateos, first female pilot in the 2017 FAI World paramotor League Cup. Photo: Marcus King / FAI

Marie Mateos, first female pilot in the 2017 FAI World paramotor League Cup. Photo: Marcus King / FAI

Thailand have taken gold in the 2017 FAI World Paramotor League Cup, narrowly beating France by three points.

The World Paramotor League Cup was decided by  the cumulative scores from four events:

Thailand’s cumulative score was 103 points, France scored 100 and third-placed Poland finished with 86 points.

Thai team member Kittiphop Phrommat, pictured in the main photo, won the individual title with a total of 48 points earned at the events in Thailand and Poland. He finished four points ahead of France’s Alexandre Mateos and Slovakia’s Ivan Pestun, who ended in joint second place with 44 points each.

The highest placed female pilot was France’s Marie Mateos, who finished joint ninth with a total of 27 points. Teenage pilot Janejira Chui-Noei of Thailand was not far behind, sharing 12th place with three other pilots.

FAI Microlight and Paramotor Commission (CIMA) President Wolfgang Lintl said: “I am very proud to see Thailand’s male and female paramotor pilots being so successful in this year’s FAI World Paramotor League Cup. It is payback for all the effort the country puts in to developing competitive paramotoring, including by hosting the FAI World Paramotor Championships 2018.”

The FAI World Paramotor Championships will take place in Pasak Jolasid Dam, Lopburi, Thailand, starting on 30 April 2018.

 

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE