Sol release reflex PPG wing, Effect XT

Sol’s new Effect XT is a reflex paramotor wing for experienced PPG pilots. A performant and agile wing, it’s designed for long cross-country adventures.

The XT stands for eXtended Technology, and Sol say they have incorporated a whole host of technologies into this wing, adding to its performance while ensuring it has excellent handling, safety and performance.

These technologies include “efficiency flaps” on the wings to improve its thermalling efficiency, and a double acceleration system. New 2D brake handles help the pilot make both dynamic, banked turns or flat, wide ones.

Sol say the Effect XT launches easily, and is agile, precise and fun to fly. Sol make their wings in their own factory, and the Effect XT is made from silicon-coated Wtx40 and Wtx29 cloth, with thin performance lines. It’s available in red or blue, or custom colours.

solparagliders.com.br