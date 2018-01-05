Ollie Chitty wins world-record task at Forbes Flatlands
Friday 5 January, 2018
VIDEO
Ollie Chitty flew and won the longest free-flight competition task ever declared, on 2 January 2018.
Ollie was one of 16 pilots to make goal on a massive 388.8km task during the Forbes Flatlands 2018 hang gliding comp. He was flying a Moyes RX 5 Pro.
Luckily he recorded it all in spectacular technicolour Ollievision.
Jonny Durand won the overall competition, which finished on 4 January 2018. Ollie was fourth overall.
Results here:
www.forbesflatlands.com/results
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
UK’s hang glider and paraglider pilots hug out their differences in the first known hang gliding Vs paragliding team competition, held 23-24 August (with two days’ notice!). Hugh Miller reports The banter and friendly rivalry had been building all summer. “Guys just look how many 100k flights the paragliders are doing, get out there and […]
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Print edition
Published since 1988
The highest production values
Gorgeous photography
Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Digital edition
Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
The same content as the printed magazine
Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Print and digital
Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
News and special offers. No spam ever
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE