Ollie Chitty wins world-record task at Forbes Flatlands

Ollie Chitty flew and won the longest free-flight competition task ever declared, on 2 January 2018.

Ollie was one of 16 pilots to make goal on a massive 388.8km task during the Forbes Flatlands 2018 hang gliding comp. He was flying a Moyes RX 5 Pro.

Luckily he recorded it all in spectacular technicolour Ollievision.

Jonny Durand won the overall competition, which finished on 4 January 2018. Ollie was fourth overall.

Results here: www.forbesflatlands.com/results