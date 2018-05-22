Search
 
Gin Pegasus 2, beginner PPG / free-flight wing

Tuesday 22 May, 2018

Pegasus 2 is Gin’s new universal paramotoring and free-flight wing. It’s suitable for beginners upwards, and they say it’s confidence-inspiring and fun to fly, with or without a motor.

Gin say they worked very hard on getting the inflation just right, and the Pegasus 2 comes up easily and straight in all conditions, and it can launch at a relatively low speed.

They say it’s so stable you can confidently fly the Pegasus 2 in midday thermals, with or without a motor, and its handling is responsive yet progressive.  In Gin’s words, “The wing does whatever you ask it to, but at the same time, it’s still incredibly forgiving”.

Gin test pilot Laurent Salinas explains the philosophy behind the Pegasus 2:

Your first wing is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. One of the biggest problems we see is beginners choosing to start with wings ‘to grow into’. Such wings are often too hot and the result can be broken props, scraped knees and worse. Instead, when you start with the right wing, you will learn faster and be more safe in a wider variety of conditions. We believe good take-off characteristics are the most important quality for a wing. The Pegasus 2 is a ‘do everything’ wing that’s good for at least the first 2 seasons of your flying career, or even much longer.”

The Pegasus 2 has a simple three-riser setup, and the PPG risers have dual hangpoints. The trimmer straps and lines are colour coded. The larger sizes(28 and 30) have increased brake travel and lower brake pulleys so they can be flown with trikes. Other features include Gin’s Equalized Pressure Technology that aids inflation, and mini ribs on the trailing edge.

The Pegasus 2 is certified EN A / DGAC in four sizes.

Gin Pegasus 2 specifications

gingliders.com

Back to Comps and Events News

