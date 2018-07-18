Search
 
Practise day at the European Paragliding Championships 2018. Photo: europg2018
Comps and Events, News

European Paragliding Championships: 17-24 July

Wednesday 18 July, 2018

The 2018 European Paragliding Championships kicked-off today, with the first task of the two week competition.

The championships are being held in Montalegre, Portugal, at the big site of Larouco. Larouco has been the site of several Paragliding World Cups and a European Championship, as well as many national and regional competitors.

Some 150 pilots from 28 countries are taking part.

After a successful training task on Tuesday 17 July, the first task on Wednesday 18 July, set at 55km, was cancelled due to overdevelopment on the course line.

Follow the comp online and social media, with daily video reports on the competition YouTube channel.

