Prize draw summer 2018: Who won the wing?

Monday 2 July, 2018

Mark Langenfeld from Wisconsin, USA, is the lucky winner of the wing in the Cross Country Subscribers’ Summer Prize Draw 2018, which was drawn at 12pm GMT Monday 2 July 2018.

“Many, many thanks! You did, indeed, make my day (week, month …)!” he said. Mark gets to choose a paraglider from Advance, Gin, Nova, Ozone, Supair or Triple Seven. So, does he know yet what his new wing is going to be?

“My head is still in a bit of a spin, so specifics are still a day or two off, but I am consulting with my local 777 dealer re model – Knight or K-light. I can’t stop smiling!”

Mark wasn’t the only reader to be left smiling after we contacted them today :

Cliff Curry of Utah, USA wins a Naviter Oudie 4.

Ian Brotherton from Ayrshire, Scotland gets a Supair Evo light harness.

Tom Denial of Sheffield, UK wins a fabulous holiday in Nepal with Babu Adventure.

Koen Vancampenhoudt of South Carolina, USA wins a Flytec Element.

Necati Akgun from Istanbul, Turkey wins a new pair of Velodrom airsports sunglasses.

If your name wasn’t pulled from the electronic hat today, maybe you will be lucky in the winter prize draw which will take place in a few months’ time. Thanks to everyone for your support in subscribing!

