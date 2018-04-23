Call-out for volunteer PG instructors in Malawi

Paragliding in Malawi. Photo: Ben Jordan / School of Dreams

Canadian pilot Ben Jordan has issued a call for paragliding instructors to volunteer at a paragliding school in Malawi.

“We have students ready, and finally have good equipment for them, we just don’t have the people ready to instruct,” he said.

He is looking for experienced and qualified instructors who are willing to give up some of their time for free.

“Anyone can apply, and those with instructor experience will be able to share the gift of free flight with young Malawian men and women who are ready and inspired to learn. We have students, the site the lodging and the gear. All we need is you!”

More info at www.theschoolofdreams.org/opportunities/