Approved instruments for cat 1 competitions
Wednesday 11 July, 2018
CIVL have published a list of approved flight instruments for FAI Category 1 competitions.
The list details the models that are compliant to the CIVL Flight Instrument Specification, approved by the CIVL Plenary in February 2018, and those which are not approved. It can be downloaded from CIVL’s website.
