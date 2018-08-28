Sky Transformer Harness: First Look

A first-look review of the Sky Transformer paraglider harness.
This paragliding harness offers the best of both worlds – it can be used as a pod harness or a classic sit harness. A special zip system allows the streamlined pod to be zipped on and off for XC flying, or you can kickback and relax in the upright sit position for soaring and thermalling.
The Stubai Cup in March was the first chance to see what the paragliding companies have for the new season. We spoke to them to find out what they were excited about for 2014. Includes interviews with Nova, Sup’Air, Apco, Advance, Skywalk, MacPara, AirG, AirDesign, BGD, Triple 7, Skyman, Swing, U-Turn, Sky Paragliders and others. […]