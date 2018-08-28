Sky Transformer Harness: First Look

Sky Paragliders Transformer harness

A first-look review of the Sky Transformer paraglider harness.

This paragliding harness offers the best of both worlds – it can be used as a pod harness or a classic sit harness. A special zip system allows the streamlined pod to be zipped on and off for XC flying, or you can kickback and relax in the upright sit position for soaring and thermalling.

Manufacturer’s info

Sky Paragliders