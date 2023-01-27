fbpx
Features, Skills and learning

Masterclass: Honorin Hamard’s competition tips

Friday 27 January, 2023

Honorin Hamard, PWC Super Final Champion and former World Champion, gives us advice on what paraglider pilots new to competition should focus on.

In this excerpt from our full hour-long masterclass, available to our magazine subscribers, he gives his top three things for new competition pilots to think about.

