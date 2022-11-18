If you expect an extended down-period from flying, make sure you store your AIR³ with the batteries charged
Advice from AIR³ on battery health and storage
Friday 18 November, 2022
If your paragliding equipment is subjected to a winter layoff or extended downtime, the AIR³ team remind pilots to store electronics that have lithium-ion batteries, with the batteries charged.
Around 80% charge is optimal, they say, to keep your batteries in good condition. They have further advice about looking after the AIR³ at the link below, including these three points:
- If it is not used frequently, it should be charged and discharged once a month
- Do not charge at high temperature or low temperature
- Do not fully charge the battery after it has often reached 0%. Charge to 15% first.
Other electronic items like phones also have lithium-ion batteries, so the advice applies to these devices too.
fly-air3.com
