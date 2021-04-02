Video: First Look at the Way Gliders Ruby
Friday 2 April, 2021
Way Gliders was founded in 2016 by acro-pilot buddies Cyrille Marck and Julian Luttringer – and this is their first wing aimed at XC pilots.
Marcus King flew it in the mountains of southern France.
Full review in Issue 218 (April 2021)
