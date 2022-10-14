Video: First look at the Supair Eiko 2 mountain wing

Eiko 2: Supair's lightweight mountain paraglider comes in 16m² to 26m² sizes

We tested the Eiko 2 in the south of France. Supair’s lightweight mountain wing was released at the Stubai Cup, earlier in 2022.

The new version comes in five sizes from 16m² to 26m², to accommodate the needs of more pilots. It is designed with progression in mind with its “adaptability and all-terrain design,” yet maintains its lightweight hike-and-fly character. We had the 23m² version on test.

We interviewed designer Pierre-Yves at the Stubai Cup to get more information about the wing, you can watch that interview here