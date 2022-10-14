Eiko 2: Supair's lightweight mountain paraglider comes in 16m² to 26m² sizes
Video: First look at the Supair Eiko 2 mountain wing
Friday 14 October, 2022
VIDEO
We tested the Eiko 2 in the south of France. Supair’s lightweight mountain wing was released at the Stubai Cup, earlier in 2022.
The new version comes in five sizes from 16m² to 26m², to accommodate the needs of more pilots. It is designed with progression in mind with its “adaptability and all-terrain design,” yet maintains its lightweight hike-and-fly character. We had the 23m² version on test.
We interviewed designer Pierre-Yves at the Stubai Cup to get more information about the wing, you can watch that interview here
VIDEO
You might also like
SkyOut Hike-and-Fly Bullseye competition: Cross Country’s Allen Weynberg reports from a fun hike-and-fly comp Down Under
Read more
The lightweight version of Phi’s high-B Maestro has been released in seven sizes, with weights starting at 3kg for the smallest size with superlight risers
Read more
Choosing the right kit for adventure flying or hike-and-fly can become a trade-off between light weight and comfort. Bastienne Wentzel explores the options
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice Plus
exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition From
per month £3.33
Ten issues via Zinio
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Read offline on phone or device
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition From
£5.00
per month
Ten issues airmailed
Access to subscriber masterclasses
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital From
£5.83
per month
Benefit from instant delivery
Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK