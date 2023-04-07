Would you use a head-up display for paragliding or paramotoring? Now you have the chance to find out with these Active Look glasses.

Syride have updated their phone app so they can now connect the Sys’Nav XL free-flight instrument to these Active Look glasses. Syride explain: “These smart glasses display flight data in real time, where you need it the most. Connected to your Sys’Nav XL thanks to the Syride app, enjoy instant and intuitive access to real-time data right in your field of view.”

Syride say it’s “the brightest and most powerful H.U.D (head-up display) ever created” and gives you a “second screen” to complement the information displayed on your instrument.

Two models are available. The Engo 1 with a photochromic lens retails at €399 in Europe and the Engo 2 at €329.

We’ve been flying with them this week and so far we have to say we like them. Full review coming soon, but in the meantime here’s a sneak peak at what’s in the box.

syride.com