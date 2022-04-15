Video: First Look – Sky Kudos 2 (EN B)
Friday 15 April, 2022
The Sky Kudos 2 is an access-all-areas EN-B wing aimed at new pilots and above. Our reviewer Charlie King tested it in the skies of southern France.
Full review in issue 228 of Cross Country Magazine.
You might also like
-
Nova have officially released the EN-B Mentor 7 Light, their lightweight hybrid 2.5-liner with Xenon genes
Read more
-
Swing have released a new high-EN B for XC pilots. They say the Nyos 2 RS delivers better performance and sportier handling than the original
Read more
-
“This is a no stress, just go fly and have fun glider”. Erwin Voogt flew the Chili 5, the latest high-end EN B intermediate paraglider from Skywalk
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.30
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£4.95
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Access to subscriber masterclasses
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.75
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK