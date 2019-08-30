Search
 
Comps and Events, News

Win a paraglider in Coupe Icare fancy-dress comp

Friday 30 August, 2019

A Dudek Universal 1.1 paraglider, decorated in the 46th Coupe Icare colours, will be one of the prizes in the Icarnaval fancy-dress contest at the Coupe Icare on 21 September 2019.

Pilots who enter the Icarnaval contest will have their names entered in a prize draw. The paraglider, given by DudekPrinted WingsPorcher Sport and Edelrid, will be one of €20,000 worth of prizes which also include instruments, harnesses, shoes, books and subscriptions to Cross Country magazine.

Dudek’s Universal 1.1 is an EN-B and DGAC-rated paramotor wing. Here’s the full list of prizes:

1 x Syride Sys’Evolution
10 x  Syride Sys’Nav
20 x Syride Sys One V3
5 x Neo String harnesses
5 x Supair Kinder harnesses
10 x  So Diffusion heated gloves
10 pairs of Salomon shoes
10 x “Parapente” cartoons by Jean-Paul Budillon
10 x “Les Visiteurs du ciel” books by Hubert Aupetit
20 x  “La Fabuleuse histoire de la Coupe Icare” books
3 x annual combo subscriptions to Cross Country magazine
7 x digital annual subscriptions to Cross Country magazine
6x 6-month subscriptions to Parapente + or Paramoteur magazine
100 x Coupe Icare stainless steel mugs

The costumed flights are scheduled to take place at 11:00 on Saturday 21 September, with Sunday as a reserve day in case of poor weather. Pilots can sign up to take part in the Icarnaval right up until 20 September 2019.

Coupe-Icare.org

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK