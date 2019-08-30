Win a paraglider in Coupe Icare fancy-dress comp

A Dudek Universal 1.1 paraglider, decorated in the 46th Coupe Icare colours, will be one of the prizes in the Icarnaval fancy-dress contest at the Coupe Icare on 21 September 2019.

Pilots who enter the Icarnaval contest will have their names entered in a prize draw. The paraglider, given by Dudek, Printed Wings, Porcher Sport and Edelrid, will be one of €20,000 worth of prizes which also include instruments, harnesses, shoes, books and subscriptions to Cross Country magazine.

Dudek’s Universal 1.1 is an EN-B and DGAC-rated paramotor wing. Here’s the full list of prizes:

1 x Syride Sys’Evolution

10 x Syride Sys’Nav

20 x Syride Sys One V3

5 x Neo String harnesses

5 x Supair Kinder harnesses

10 x So Diffusion heated gloves

10 pairs of Salomon shoes

10 x “Parapente” cartoons by Jean-Paul Budillon

10 x “Les Visiteurs du ciel” books by Hubert Aupetit

20 x “La Fabuleuse histoire de la Coupe Icare” books

3 x annual combo subscriptions to Cross Country magazine

7 x digital annual subscriptions to Cross Country magazine

6x 6-month subscriptions to Parapente + or Paramoteur magazine

100 x Coupe Icare stainless steel mugs

The costumed flights are scheduled to take place at 11:00 on Saturday 21 September, with Sunday as a reserve day in case of poor weather. Pilots can sign up to take part in the Icarnaval right up until 20 September 2019.

Coupe-Icare.org