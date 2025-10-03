Paul Guschlbauer
Wanderbird Strategy: Paul Guschlbauer’s new book

The legendary adventure pilot shares his hard won insights in a new book

3 October, 2025, by Cross Country | Main photo: Red Bull content pool

Red Bull adventure pilot Paul Guschlbauer has written a guidebook dedicated to the discipline of hike-and-fly. Across 354 pages he shows why hike-and-fly is not just about technique and fitness, but above all about the right mindset and mental strength.

Wanderbird Strategy by Paul Guschlbauer
The book is available in English and German

Throughout the book he draws on almost 20 years of experience from his adventures and expeditions and seven outings in the Red Bull X-Alps. He covers the sport’s fundamentals, techniques and the mental model to succeed. In addition there are lots of hands-on tips from training, nutrition, gear, XC flying, to exercises you can listen to online.

A foreword by mental coach Thomas Theurillat and contributions from Aaron Durogati, Elisabeth Egger, and Veronika Mayerhofer add further perspectives.

“The real strength of the book lies in how he explains the mental model of hike-and-fly,” explains the publisher. “Only when body and mind work together does the whole picture come together.”

They add: “Alongside many moments from his flying career, Paul also takes readers through two epic X-Alps days – a perfect way to feel how head and body need to perform in extreme situations, and how mental preparation can be just as decisive as skill or stamina.”

Wanderbird Strategy is available for €54.90 in select shops and flight schools. and online.

viento-store.com

