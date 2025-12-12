Vintage classic free-flight films re-released

Some of the classic films and documentaries from the early days of paragliding have been digitally restored and re-released for online viewing.

Filmmaker Henry Hauck – who was active in the free-flight scene from the beginning – has restored and re-released his award-winning collection of vintage documentaries on paragliding and hang gliding, when the sports were in their infancy.

The films capture not only the technical and aerological development of the sport, but also the personalities who shaped free flight, such as John Pendry, Robbie Whittall, Toni Bender, Ernst Strobl, Burkhardt Martens, Jo Bathmann, and many others.

The films include Crosswinds (1986), one of the very first paragliding films. Only ten minutes long, it’s “a true piece of pioneering history” says Henry. It was shot more than 35 years ago on 16mm film in the classic 4:3 format, using camera equipment that weighed almost 15kg.

“My camera accompanied the first documented flight from the Zugspitze, Germany’s highest mountain, as well as world championships and adventurous journeys to distant countries, mountains, and coastlines around the world,” he says.

“All these films were made 30 to 50 years ago and are now considered valuable historical documents. Many of them received awards at festivals. These are not short clips, but carefully produced documentary films – vivid testimonies of a pioneering era in paragliding.”

All films are available to watch online via Henry’s website and cost $8.99 to download.

henryhauck.de