Henry Hauck vintage paragliding films
News

Vintage classic free-flight films re-released

Legendary pioneering days brought back to life

12 December, 2025, by Cross Country | Henry Hauck

Some of the classic films and documentaries from the early days of paragliding have been digitally restored and re-released for online viewing.

Filmmaker Henry Hauck – who was active in the free-flight scene from the beginning – has restored and re-released his award-winning collection of vintage documentaries on paragliding and hang gliding, when the sports were in their infancy.

The films capture not only the technical and aerological development of the sport, but also the personalities who shaped free flight, such as John Pendry, Robbie Whittall, Toni Bender, Ernst Strobl, Burkhardt Martens, Jo Bathmann, and many others.

Henry Hauck documentaries

The films include  Crosswinds (1986), one of the very first paragliding films. Only ten minutes long, it’s “a true piece of pioneering history” says Henry. It was shot more than 35 years ago on 16mm film in the classic 4:3 format, using camera equipment that weighed almost 15kg.

“My camera accompanied the first documented flight from the Zugspitze, Germany’s highest mountain, as well as world championships and adventurous journeys to distant countries, mountains, and coastlines around the world,” he says.

“All these films were made 30 to 50 years ago and are now considered valuable historical documents. Many of them received awards at festivals. These are not short clips, but carefully produced documentary films – vivid testimonies of a pioneering era in paragliding.”

All films are available to watch online via Henry’s website and cost $8.99 to download.

henryhauck.de

You may also like

Coupe Icare 2025. Photo: Alain Douce

Coupe Icare 2025: 16-21 September

The world's largest free-flight festival returns with a six-day long celebration of air sports at the Coupe Icare
Read More
The El Yelmo Film Festival 2025 featured the film X-Pyr 2024

El Yelmo 2025: And the award goes to…

The Spanish free flight and film festival El Yelmo celebrated its 25th anniversary – we round up the winning films
Read More

Paralpinism film wins Kendal Mountain Film award

The French film Pourquoi tu vas là-haut has won the coveted Best Sport prize at the Kendal Mountain Film Competition.
Read More

Premium Articles

Launching during the Wanderbird in Austria, 2025. Photo: Marcus King

The Head Game: Learning the language

Every paragliding flight is an opportunity to learn and develop mental skills that can make a difference, says mental coach Benjamin Gaudry
Read More
David Sassudelli

On launch with: David Sassudelli

Pilot and mountain guide David Sassudelli shares his progression story and 'that' launch during the Red Bull X-Alps.
Read More
Mountain flying in Norway

Adventure Mode: Flying the mountains of Norway

From rugged coast to remote glaciated mountains Norway is built for adventure and if you really want to get off the beaten track, then this is your place.
Read More