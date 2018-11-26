Video: Apco’s Hybrid paraglider
Monday 26 November, 2018
Apco’s new Hybrid paraglider has been turning heads this year. This beautifully shot promo clip explains more about the glider and who it is aimed at.
Apco say: “Half single skin, half classic paraglider the Hybrid is setting future standards!”
