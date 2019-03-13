Tickets on sale for UK’s Parafest 2019

Tickets are on sale now for Parafest, the UK’s flying and music festival which returns to Caerwys in North Wales from 11-14 July 2019.

Parafest is ‘The UK’s only event for all foot launched and single-seat trike aviation’, and the festival site is ideally placed to maximise flying for powered craft and free-flyers.

For free-flyers, there are both coastal and mountain sites (including one that could see you landing in the festival grounds) a short drive away; powered craft can launch and land from a dedicated field on-site throughout the event.

Alongside the flying there will be a trade show with demo kit available, and the British Vintage Hang Glider Rally will have up to 40 fully rigged gliders on the site, charting the history of UK hang gliding from its beginnings to the present day.

The pilot-run ‘Fly Inn’ bar will be stocked with everything from local ales to cocktails, and there will be arts and crafts markets, a children’s area, sideshows and much more. And don’t forget the live music, which will be playing from 1pm to 1am on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets are £65 for pilots for the whole weekend, or £55 for non-flyers. Under-16s go free and dogs are welcome.

Organisers warn, “Parafest sells out to capacity every year and tickets must be bought in advance from the website”.

Parafest.co.uk