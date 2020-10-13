UK pilots: subsidies for EC equipment

Background photo: Zoom.ch

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is making grants available to BHPA members, to help with the cost of purchasing Electronic Conspicuity (EC) devices.

The funding comes from the Department for Transport, and is to encourage the adoption of EC within the UK’s General Aviation community. The CAA is distributing the funds via a rebate scheme.

The CAA website has a list of equipment that can currently be used on an aircraft for EC purposes, and that a refund can be claimed against. It does not currently include paragliding and hang-gliding flight instruments with Flarm / Fanet+ capability, although the CAA say they will consider requests from device manufacturers for alternative or newly developed equipment to be added on a case-by-case basis.

It is believed that devices that transmit Flarm / Pilot Aware will be included. The BHPA are working to clarify this.

The aid is available for BHPA members rated ‘Pilot’ or above, in the form of a refund of 50% of the purchase cost, up to maximum of £250. It applies to equipment purchased between 1st October 2020 and 28 February 2021.