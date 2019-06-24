Synergy 7 / EOS 150 for PPG tandem

The Synergy 7 paramotor is now available with EOS 150 motor, and its designer says it’s a powerful and easy-to-use system for tandem paramotoring.

Synergy paramotors do not have an external fuel tank. Instead up to 3 gallons (11.3l) fuel is held inside the frame itself, with a system to tell the pilot how much remains. The Synergy’s designer Claude Fiset believes this is a safer system than an external fuel tank.

The Synergy 7 has a forward weightshift system, where the harness loops slide backwards and forwards. Fiset says this makes it easier to sit into the harness after take-off, and to stand up straight and lift the frame out of the way of your legs to facilitate landing. The throttle is thumb-activated, leaving the rest of the hands free to sort lines, hold risers etc.

The 150cc EOS 150 engine is a light (9.85kg) and compact two-stroke engine with a compression ratio of 10.5:1. Eos Engines say it is easy to start and reliable, delivering 25.7HP and over 66kg thrust with a 125cm prop (70kg with a 130cm prop), while having good fuel economy.

synergyparamotors.com