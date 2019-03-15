Search
 
PWC Superfinal 2018: Action starts 19 March

Friday 15 March, 2019

The 2018 Paragliding World Cup Superfinal gets underway at Baixo Guandu, Brazil on 19 March 2019, and runs until 30 March.

It is the tenth ever Superfinal and there will be a very strong field of competitors all hoping to win the coveted title, numbering among them European and World Champions and the winners of eight of the previous Superfinals, including 2017 winner Michael Sigel, whose 551km record flight last October would suggests he knows a thing or two about flying in Brazil.

Fourteen women will be taking part including Keiko Hiraki (JP), Petra Slivova (CZ) and Lauri Genovese FR) who have each won multiple Superfinals already. You can read more about individual pilots on the PWCA website and the PWC app.

More glider manufacturers are represented this year than has been the case in top-level competitions of recent times: pilots will be on wings from Ozone, Gin, Niviuk, Flow and UP.

There will be live commentary and live tracking throughout the competition, so you can follow events as they happen via the app or website.

pwca.org

Back to Comps and Events News

