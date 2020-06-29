Philipp Haag wins Freedom Open

Photo: Andu Ivan Photography

Philipp Haag won the Freedom Open which took place in Tolmin, Slovenia from 23-27 June 2020. Adel Honti topped the women’s podium, and Kay Kuehne won Sports class.

Sponsored by Airtribune, the Freedom Open was conceived as a celebration of paragliding restarting in many places after the coronavirus lockdown. Ongoing travel restrictions meant it was open to European pilots only, and it welcomed pilots from 13 European countries.

Four tasks were scored, with distances ranging from 55km to 76.5km.

Tasks

23 June, 65.1km 24 June, 76.5km 26 June, 70.8km 27 June, 55.3km

Overall results

Philipp Haag, DE, Ozone Enzo 3, 3146 points Joze Molek, SI, Ozone Enzo 3, 3094 points Simon Mettetal, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 3019 points

Women

Adel Honti, HU, Ozone Zeno, 2744 points (19th overall) Katalin Juhasz, HU, Up Meru, 2476 points (22nd overall) Anca Tabara, RO, Oone Zeno, 2365 points (27th overall)

Sports Class (En C and below)

Kay Kuehne, DE, Flow Fusion, 1886 points (46th overall) Kai Wissel, DE, Ozone Alpina 2, 1847 points (47th overall) Sergey Lukashevich, Niviuk Artik 4, 1776 points (48th overall)

Find all the results on Airtribune.com.