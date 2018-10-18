Search
 
Nova Pilots of the Year 2018

Thursday 18 October, 2018

Nova announced their Pilots and Newcomers of the Year 2018 during their annual team meeting in October.

Pilots of the Year were Toni Brügger (CH), Hans Tockner (AT) and Tomy  Hofbauer (AT); Maxime Boudot (FR) and Christoph Feichtl (AT) were Newcomers of the Year.

The titles, a €400 Nova voucher each and a commemorative tankard, were awarded for flying excellence, commitment and enthusiasm.

Credentials of the winners

Toni Brügger, 48, Phantom (EN B). Swiss champion (Fun & Safety category); Third in XContest (standard class).

Hans Tockner, 49, Mentor 5 (EN B). 2018 Austrian State Champion (Fun & Safety class); Team winner of the same competition with his club, the Transalpinexpress; Fourth in global XContest.

Tomy Hofbauer, 45, Sector (EN C). Recognition for social media / Nova Pilots’ Team blog; Co-organiser of the Bordairrace series.

Maxime Boudot, 32, Mentor 5 (EN B). Impressive rankings in hike & fly races; Social media activity.

Christoph Feichtl, 28, Sector (EN C). Two 200km+ flights in only his second XC season; great photos!

nova.eu

