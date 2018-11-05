Michael Sigel and Joanna Di Grigoli win XContest 2018

Michal Sigel and Joanna Di Grigoli are the overall winners of the 2018 XContest, which wrapped up on 30th September.
The first four pilots in the overall rankings were all Swiss, Chrigel Maurer coming second, Patrick von Känel third and Christian Erne fourth; Gabriela Jacober-Wüest (also Swiss) and Brigitte Kurbel of Germany were second and third in the women’s rankings.
The top three places in the PG Sport Class, which is for gliders up to EN C, were all won by pilots flying EN-B wings, so the rankings are the same as for the PG Standard category.
The competition scores a pilot’s top six flights within a category to give a cumulative points score. It runs from 1 October until 30 September each year, so the 2019 season is already underway, and after just one month more than 4,500 pilots have posted flights. Sep Ospina (GB) was leading on 2 November, with a score of 2,463 points already!
OPEN – OVERALL
- Michal Sigel, CH, Gin Boomerang 11, 2693.48 points
- Chrigel Maurer, CH, Advance Omega X-Alps 2, 2622.37 points
- Patrick von Känel, CH, Advance Omega X-Alps, 2306.49 points
OPEN – WOMEN
- Joanna Di Grigoli, VE, Ozone Zeno, 1468.56 points
- Gabriela Jacober-Wüest, CH, Ozone Alpina 3, 1455.16 points
- Brigitte Kurbel, DE, Ozone Zeno, 1311.28 points
PG SERIAL (EN D) – OVERALL
- Christian Erne, CH, Ozone, Zeno, 2252.86 points
- Vagner Campos, BR, Gin Boomerang 11, 2221.96 points
- Kurt Eder, IT, Niviuk, 2123.59 points
PG SPORT (EN C) / PG STANDARD (EN B) – OVERALL
- Manuele Donde, IT, Advance Iota 2, 1948.06 points
- Oliver Teubert, DE, Skywalk Cumeo, 1863.64 points
- Toni Brügger, CH, Nova Phantom, 1845.57 points
PG TANDEM – OVERALL
- Julien Irilli, FR, Niviuk Takoo / Bi Ikuma, 1878.59 points
- Philippe Sicardi, FR, Sky Apollo Bi, 1287.70 points
- Marcel Schmid, CH, Advance Bibeta 6, 811.92 points
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offersSubscribe today