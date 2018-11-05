Michael Sigel and Joanna Di Grigoli win XContest 2018

Michal Sigel and Joanna Di Grigoli are the overall winners of the 2018 XContest, which wrapped up on 30th September.

The first four pilots in the overall rankings were all Swiss, Chrigel Maurer coming second, Patrick von Känel third and Christian Erne fourth; Gabriela Jacober-Wüest (also Swiss) and Brigitte Kurbel of Germany were second and third in the women’s rankings.

The top three places in the PG Sport Class, which is for gliders up to EN C, were all won by pilots flying EN-B wings, so the rankings are the same as for the PG Standard category.

The competition scores a pilot’s top six flights within a category to give a cumulative points score. It runs from 1 October until 30 September each year, so the 2019 season is already underway, and after just one month more than 4,500 pilots have posted flights. Sep Ospina (GB) was leading on 2 November, with a score of 2,463 points already!

OPEN – OVERALL

Michal Sigel, CH, Gin Boomerang 11, 2693.48 points Chrigel Maurer, CH, Advance Omega X-Alps 2, 2622.37 points Patrick von Känel, CH, Advance Omega X-Alps, 2306.49 points

OPEN – WOMEN

Joanna Di Grigoli, VE, Ozone Zeno, 1468.56 points Gabriela Jacober-Wüest, CH, Ozone Alpina 3, 1455.16 points Brigitte Kurbel, DE, Ozone Zeno, 1311.28 points

PG SERIAL (EN D) – OVERALL

Christian Erne, CH, Ozone, Zeno, 2252.86 points Vagner Campos, BR, Gin Boomerang 11, 2221.96 points Kurt Eder, IT, Niviuk, 2123.59 points

PG SPORT (EN C) / PG STANDARD (EN B) – OVERALL

Manuele Donde, IT, Advance Iota 2, 1948.06 points Oliver Teubert, DE, Skywalk Cumeo, 1863.64 points Toni Brügger, CH, Nova Phantom, 1845.57 points

PG TANDEM – OVERALL

Julien Irilli, FR, Niviuk Takoo / Bi Ikuma, 1878.59 points Philippe Sicardi, FR, Sky Apollo Bi, 1287.70 points Marcel Schmid, CH, Advance Bibeta 6, 811.92 points

