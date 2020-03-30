Live Weather for Naviter Oudie 5

Naviter have released a new software version 9.21 for the Oudie 5, which enables it to receive live weather information.

It receives the data using FANET, the Flying Ad-Hoc Network, from Burnair SkyNet ground stations. The data is displayed live in the form of wind arrows showing direction, strength and gusts.

Naviter say there are currently “hundreds” of Burnair stations in the Alps. For now they are mostly in Switzerland, but they are gradually being introduced to Austria, Germany and France.

The Oudie 5 also sends live tracking data to the OGN (Open Glider Network) and acts as a relay station to nearby pilots by re-transmitting their position and therefore extending the range of FANET.

Pilots with Oudie 5s can download SeeYou software version 9.21 from Naviter’s website. Oudie 3/3+/4 instrument owners can send their instruments to Naviter to be upgraded to version 5.

Naviter.com