Job opportunity: PMA seek part time manager

The Paraglider Manufacturers Association (PMA) are looking for a part time manager, to start in January 2022.

The following press release is dated 13 September 2021:

The Paraglider Manufacturers Association (PMA) represents the interests of leading paraglider manufacturers worldwide relating to those of pilot associations, authorities, flight schools and institutions associated with paragliding and the public. The Association is committed to the sustainable technical and qualitative development of paragliding.

From 1.1.2022 The PMA is looking for a new manager:

PMA Manager (Part time)

The scope of duties principally includes the following activities:

Invitations to, and recording the minutes of board and general meetings

Invitations to, and recording the minutes of working groups

Communication between the Executive Committee and members

Contact person for all external enquiries (new members, authorities, media, etc.)

Managing incoming payments and handling payment obligations, budgeting

Other project-related tasks

The following personal features are essential:

Fluent in spoken and written English

Enjoy coordinating, planning and organising

Communication skills

Some knowledge of the industry, paraglider pilot

Prospects, workload and salary

Your services to be billed on an hourly basis. The workload is irregular, but amounts to approximately 12 to 16 hours per month.

Meetings are held almost exclusively online, so the working location is flexible (home office).

An exciting job at the nerve centre of the paragliding industry awaits you.

If you are interested, we look forward to receiving your application at info@p-m-a.info.

PMA Board