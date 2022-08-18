fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Marcelo Sanchez and Paco Navarro Gonzalez set a new European paragliding record with this flight across Spain on 25 July
Latest

European paragliding record falls in Spain

Thursday 18 August, 2022

Spanish pilots Paco Navarro Gonzalez and Marcelo Sanchez took the European ‘Straight Distance to a declared Goal’ paraglider record to 329.9km with a flight in Spain on 25 July.

Paco Navarro Gonzalez and Marcelo Sanchez

Paco Navarro Gonzalez (left) and Marcelo Sanchez. Photo: Facebook / Paco Navarro Gonzalez

With the same flight, the following Spanish national records were claimed:

All three pilots were flying EN-D wings: Paco on a Mac Para Magus, Marcelo on a Niviuk Peak 5 and David on a Zeno.

See Marcelo’s flight on XContest.org

The Spanish paragliding records can be seen at parapentectnp.com/records

The FAI European record claim numbers are 19747 and 19748.

FAI record claims

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK