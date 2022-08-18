European paragliding record falls in Spain

Marcelo Sanchez and Paco Navarro Gonzalez set a new European paragliding record with this flight across Spain on 25 July

Spanish pilots Paco Navarro Gonzalez and Marcelo Sanchez took the European ‘Straight Distance to a declared Goal’ paraglider record to 329.9km with a flight in Spain on 25 July.

With the same flight, the following Spanish national records were claimed:

Spanish Open Distance (356km) record – Marcelo

Spanish Distance around three turnpoints (371.06km) – Marcelo and David Polo Gutierrez

Spanish Distance to a predefined goal (330km) – Marcelo, Paco and David

All three pilots were flying EN-D wings: Paco on a Mac Para Magus, Marcelo on a Niviuk Peak 5 and David on a Zeno.

See Marcelo’s flight on XContest.org

The Spanish paragliding records can be seen at parapentectnp.com/records

The FAI European record claim numbers are 19747 and 19748.