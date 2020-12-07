fbpx
David Monks elected new FAI president

Monday 7 December, 2020

David Monks was elected as the new President of the FAI (International Aerosports Federation) during the 114th FAI General Conference which was held online from 2-5 December 2020.

David Monks’ two-year term began immediately at the end of the Conference. He succeeds Bob Henderson, who was the association’s president for two years.

David Monks, 53, is an electrical engineer by profession and comes from the UK. The FAI introduce him:

An electrical engineer by profession, Monks, 53, from the United Kingdom, caught the bug for aviation when learning to fly helicopters in 1995. Since then, he has held positions in several air sports organisations, including Chairman of the Royal Aero Club of the United Kingdom and of the Helicopter Club of Great Britain at the time of his election. He has also been very active within FAI, namely the FAI Rotorcraft Commission and the FAI Air Sport General Commission, since 2009.

Over the years, David Monks has participated in many FAI Championships and regional competitions, winning the bronze medal at the 2008 FAI World Helicopter Championships and two silver medals at the 2012 FAI WHC. An ardent promoter of air sports, he is the organiser of all UK competitions and introduced new competition formats in his country. He is also a holder of three FAI World records.

The annual awards ceremony took place on the first day of the conference, 2 December, with 44 awardees honoured with medals and diplomas.

The full list of awardees can be found here.

FAI.org

 

