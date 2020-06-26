Hang gliding world record: 222 miles out-and-return

US hang glider pilot Owen Morse flew a world-record breaking 222.22 mile (358km) out-and-return flight in the Owens Valley on 20 June 2020 on his Wills Wing T3.

He said, “This flight was a dream come true for me. For six years I’ve been chasing the out-and-back world record, and this year, all the pieces of the puzzle finally came together beautifully.”

Owen has filed claims with the FAI for World out-and-return distance, and North American free out-and-return distance records. The World record is currently held by Austrian Tom Weissenberger, for a 353km out-and-return in Chile in November 2013.

Read a full report of Owen’s record flight on Wills Wing’s website.