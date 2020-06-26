fbpx
Search
 
Latest, News

Hang gliding world record: 222 miles out-and-return

Friday 26 June, 2020

US hang glider pilot Owen Morse flew a world-record breaking 222.22 mile (358km) out-and-return flight in the Owens Valley on 20 June 2020 on his Wills Wing T3.

He said, “This flight was a dream come true for me. For six years I’ve been chasing the out-and-back world record, and this year, all the pieces of the puzzle finally came together beautifully.”

Owen has filed claims with the FAI for World out-and-return distance, and North American free out-and-return distance records. The World record is currently held by Austrian Tom Weissenberger, for a 353km out-and-return in Chile in November 2013.

Owen Morse 222 mile record flight XContest summary

Flight summary from XContest.org

Read a full report of Owen’s record flight on Wills Wing’s website.

 

You might also like

Back to Latest News
Back to Latest News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK