Gin Camino: lightweight EN-C

Tuesday 19 November, 2019

Gin have released the new Camino, a lightweight version of their EN-C Bonanza 2.

 It’s a lightweight, compact cross-country wing with an aspect ratio of 6.44, aimed at adventurous XC pilots and ideal for vol-bivouac.

Gin say it’s very easy to launch and stable for its class, with smooth, agile handling and excellent performance throughout the speed range.

The Camino is 1.25kg lighter than the Bonanza in the middle, S, size. Gin say the internal construction is optimised for stability and performance rather than absolute lightness, and the weight savings have come from using lighter materials.

They add that the lighter fabric means less inertia, better pitch damping, and greater precision. Gin have removed the bridging between B and C risers to make rear-riser control easier, and “‘cross-beams’ help keep a perfect arc even when the speed bar is pushed to the maximum. This helps the wing accelerate rapidly and smoothly whilst also offering good damping.”

The Camino will be available in five sizes (no XL) and it weighs just 3.55kg in the smallest size, or 4.45kg in the largest.

Gin Camino specs

gingliders.com

 

