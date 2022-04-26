Vittorazi unveil EFI at Paramotor World Championships

Vittorazi Racing Team member Pasquale Biondo flying the Moster 185 EFI during the Paramotor World Championship 2022 in Brazil

Vittorazi officially presented their Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) technology at the Paramotor World Championships in Brazil on 21 April.

The company have been working on an EFI system for paramotors for four years, and it was patented just a few weeks before the presentation.

Vittorazi’s Matteo Orazi said: “We created the EFI because we strongly believe in innovation and in the development of new technologies. This new technology offers superlative advantages in competitions and that is why we are presenting it here at the World Championship.”

Although the general public cannot yet buy a motor with EFI technology, it is expected to be available later in 2022. The Vittorazi Racing Team are competing at the World Championships on Moster 185 EFIs, and the feedback has been good.

Pasquale Biondo called the technology “a giant step forward”, and Ramón Morillas said, “It’s like having a virtual assistant by your side. A technology so smart that it’s able to prevent human mistakes and provide me with alerts if any malfunction should occur.”

The Paramotor World Championship 2022 is happening from 20- 30 April 2022 at Saquarema near Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

vittorazi.com