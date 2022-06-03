Triple Seven Queen 3: EN C

Triple Seven unveiled the new Queen 3 at the Super Paragliding Testival in Kössen in May 2022. It’s an EN-C wing designed to “perfectly fit the C-class pilot in terms of safety, performance, and durability”.

Triple Seven kept with the “classic” three-line layout for the Queen 3. At 6.2 its aspect ratio is a smidge less than the Queen 2’s 6.3, and the cell count of 73 is the same.

For durability it’s made from Porcher Skytex 38 on both surfaces, and comes in at 5.2kg in the MS (80-95kg). Triple seven say that while the changes may look small on paper, it has significantly better performance than the Queen 2 yet is more accessible and easier to fly.

Designer Urban Valic said, “The Queen line of EN C gliders embodies most of what I, as a paraglider designer, am passionate about in our sport: performance, fun in the air, ease of use and passive safety.”

The Queen 3 will be available in sizes S, MS, ML and L, in red or green.

777gliders.com