fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Triple Seven Queen 3: EN C

Friday 3 June, 2022

Triple Seven unveiled the new Queen 3 at the Super Paragliding Testival in Kössen in May 2022. It’s an EN-C wing designed to “perfectly fit the C-class pilot in terms of safety, performance, and durability”.

Triple Seven kept with the “classic” three-line layout for the Queen 3. At 6.2 its aspect ratio is a smidge less than the Queen 2’s 6.3, and the cell count of 73 is the same.

For durability it’s made from Porcher Skytex 38 on both surfaces, and comes in at 5.2kg in the MS (80-95kg). Triple seven say that while the changes may look small on paper, it has significantly better performance than the Queen 2 yet is more accessible and easier to fly.

Designer Urban Valic said, “The Queen line of EN C gliders embodies most of what I, as a paraglider designer, am passionate about in our sport: performance, fun in the air, ease of use and passive safety.”

The Queen 3 will be available in sizes S, MS, ML and L, in red or green.

777gliders.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK