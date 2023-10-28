fbpx
Triple Seven say the EN-A M-Light is a safe and light wing for hike-and-fly adventures
Gear News

Triple Seven M-Light (EN A)

Saturday 28 October, 2023

Triple Seven have released the M-Light. Their “light and safe” EN-A hike-and-fly wing is based on the Matrix.

It has 33 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 4.7, and is made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27 cloth, with Skytex 38 on the leading edge. The internal structure is Skytex 27 hard finish.

Triple Seven say the brand new 7mm Kevlar risers minimise twists while offering a “substantial weight reduction” over standard risers, making for a “carefree hike-and-fly experience”.

Triple Seven M-Light

The M-light has 7mm Kevlar risers

The M-Light’s four sizes are certified EN-A for standard and extended weight ranges. In the Extended weight ranges, Triple Seven say the wing will be faster and more dynamic; it will be harder to stay airborne in light conditions, but it offers a small and light package for your hike-and-fly expeditions.

Triple Seven M-Light specs

777gliders.com

