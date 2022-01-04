fbpx
Gear News

Paragliding Map: 3D maps and Time Travel

Tuesday 4 January, 2022

Paragliding Map has come a long way since its beginnings in 2009, and 2021 saw many new additions including the game-changing addition of 3D maps. 

You can move around the maps and see whether or not it’s currently flyable, or due to be in the coming days, at a glance. Launches, landings, thermal hotspots and weather stations can all be displayed, with real-time weather reports from nearby weather stations, as well as forecasts. A Time Bar (visible in the main picture, above) allows you to choose ‘now,’ or look ahead to the coming days.

Below is a summary of the features that were added in 2021:

Paragliding Map weather at St André

‘Now’ tab for St André-les-Alpes, France

It’s still free to use to see live information on 2D maps, with the 3D maps, hike-and-fly trails, live webcams, ski-lift info, auto-translator among the features reserved for subscribers. A subscription costs €3.99/month if you pay annually, €4.99 if you pay monthly, with a one-month free trial period.

paraglidingmap.com

