Paragliding Map: 3D maps and Time Travel

Paragliding Map has come a long way since its beginnings in 2009, and 2021 saw many new additions including the game-changing addition of 3D maps.

You can move around the maps and see whether or not it’s currently flyable, or due to be in the coming days, at a glance. Launches, landings, thermal hotspots and weather stations can all be displayed, with real-time weather reports from nearby weather stations, as well as forecasts. A Time Bar (visible in the main picture, above) allows you to choose ‘now,’ or look ahead to the coming days.

Below is a summary of the features that were added in 2021:

3D map

Time Travel’ control for easy viewing of future conditions

‘Now’ tab (picture below) displays whether forecast or live weather station is used (X-Alps competitor request)

Nearby weather stations are now displayed in ‘Now’ tab for easy reference

Extra wind speed units added: Bft, m/s, kt (user request)

Meteoblue ‘Stüve’ and ‘Tephigram’ diagrams are now hourly instead of daily

‘My location’ now available on the free map layer

‘Forgot password’ feature is now much easier to use

Refined the user interface

Improved performance

It’s still free to use to see live information on 2D maps, with the 3D maps, hike-and-fly trails, live webcams, ski-lift info, auto-translator among the features reserved for subscribers. A subscription costs €3.99/month if you pay annually, €4.99 if you pay monthly, with a one-month free trial period.

paraglidingmap.com