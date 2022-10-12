fbpx
Gear News

Apco SLT MK II paramotor harness

Wednesday 12 October, 2022

Apco have updated their Superlight paramotor harness. It offers “maximum comfort for minimum weight”, and is available in High and Low hangpoint versions. 

Improvements over the original include a more refined shape with a larger front flap to make it easier to run while giving more support in flight.

An emergency parachute can be zipped onto either the right or left side, and an accessory pocket on the other side.

The harness has a ball-bearing speed-bar system and can be used with Apco’s leg pod and paramotor airbag.

apcoaviation.com

