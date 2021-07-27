Philip Platzer won the Wings category in the Red Bull Illume 2019 for this photo of Marco Fuerst on the Red Bull Megaswing. Photo: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool
Final Call for Red Bull Illume 2021
Tuesday 27 July, 2021
Can you take an air sports shot to beat this? The prestigious Red Bull Illume adventure sports photography competition closes at the end of this week and has just issued its last call for entries.
You have less than a week to go – there are loads of categories, including Under-25, Emerging Talent and more. And you don’t have to be a pro to enter.
Judged by a panel of 50 international photo editors all the winning photos tour the world as part of the Red Bull Illume exhibition. Submit via the Red Bull Illume website or via instagram.
