FAI Pre-World Paragliding Championships cancelled

Wednesday 1 April, 2020

The Pre-World Paragliding Championships, due to be held in France from 23-29 May this year have been cancelled.

CIVL issued a statement today that said although organisers had tried to “stay optimistic” the situation meant holding the competition would be impossible.

They said that confinement in France due to coronavirus is expected to last until at least 15 April, that pilots can not travel or train, and that the event is not “necessary” as per France’s new national requirements.

They added: “The event is cancelled, not postponed.”

CIVL has agree that the FAI Paragliding World Championships will take place next year without a test event being run this year. Normally, large competitions like the World Championships must run  a test event – the “Pre-Worlds” – the year before the main competition.

Organisers added: “[We] thank the volunteers who were ready to get involved, and the private and public sectors that supported us. We will now refund the entry fees, negotiate new contracts, pay our debts. Our thoughts go to each of you and to your families. Stay safe.”

