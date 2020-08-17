fbpx
Search
 
Part of this year's Coupe Icare 2020 poster. Illustration: Valérie Dumas
Comps and Events, News

Coupe Icare 2020: Officially cancelled

Monday 17 August, 2020

The Coupe Icare 2020 has been officially cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent out on Monday 17 August the Coupe Icare organising committee said:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have finally decided to cancel the Coupe Icare 2020 in its entirety, for all participants.”

The Coupe Icare is the biggest free-flight festival in the sport, and usually attracts around 100,000 people to its four day festival in the mountains near Grenoble.

This year, before the coronavirus pandemic, organisers had taken the big step of changing the format of the festival, which has been running for 47 years. Going from four days to eight days, the plan was to allow more time for pilots to fly and test wings.

After the pandemic hit however, the decision was made to cut it down in size, taking it back to four days and limiting access to pilots only. However, even that has not been enough to save it for 2020.

Organisers said: “We have done everything possible to try to maintain certain parts of the event for the pilots.

“But concerns over the health implications for participants, volunteers and the local populations, as well as more and more heavy sanitary obligations, and the withdrawal of several exhibitors, have forced us to take this decision which seems sensible to us.”

They added that they still hope to rescue the film festival, which focuses on air sports and adventure, in some way.

“However, all the work done so far to organise has not been wasted. We are considering different possibilities to present the 38th Icare du Cinéma at a later date.

“Hoping that you will understand this decision, we ask you to mark your calendars from September 12 to 19th 2021 for the 48th Coupe Icare.”


The original promo video for the planned eight-day Coupe Icare 2020

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK