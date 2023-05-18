fbpx
Alistair Andrews (left) presents winner Tom Hodgkin with the Dragon trophy
Comps and Events

Tom Hodgkin wins Dragon Hike & Fly 2023

Thursday 18 May, 2023

Tom Hodgkin won the Dragon Hike & Fly 2023, a three-day race organised by Crickhowell Paragliding around the hills of South East Wales, UK. 

The race was held over the weekend of 12-14 May 2023. Seventeen of the 45 starters made the goal at 62km before the cutoff time of 3pm on the Sunday. Tom’s winning time was 11 hours and two minutes. The chasers were more than two hours behind: John Westall and Steve Ashley finished together the following morning to take joint second place. The first woman was Rosie Ireland, in eighth place overall.

Dragon Hike & Fly course 2023

The 62km Dragon Hike & Fly course 2023

Dragon Hike & Fly 2023 race start

Dragon Hike & Fly 2023 race start

Dragon Hike & Fly 2023 winners

Tom Hodgkin, John Westall, Steve Ashley and Rosie Ireland make up the winners’ podium

RESULTS

1. Tom Hodgkin

2.  John Westall

=2. Steve Ashley

4. Greg Chilton

5. Alan Styan

All the results can be seen at crickhowellparagliding.com

