The SHV’s golden jubilee
Comps and Events

21 October, 2024, by Cross Country. Photography: Tobias Dimmler

“It was such a nice moment with Simon,” says photographer and pilot Tobias Dimmler about flying alongside his friend Simon Heimgartner at a weekend festival to mark 50 years of the SHV, the Swiss free-flight association. “Simon got his licence the same year the wing he was flying was made!”

The SHV celebrated its 50th anniversary with a three-day festival in Interlaken at the end of August. The golden jubilee party was a celebration of all things free flight and included aerial...

