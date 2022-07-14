fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Endless route choices in the plains of Krushevo. Photo: Ulric Jessop
Comps and Events

PWC 2022: Krushevo round starts 14 July

Thursday 14 July, 2022

The sixth round of the 2022 Paragliding World Cup tour starts on 14 July in Krushevo, in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Ruth Jessop looks forward to an exciting week of paraglider racing:

“As we continue our celebration of thirty years of the Paragliding World Cup it is very fitting that we return to one of our favourite venues. The mountain resort of Krushevo has hosted two World Cups (2012 and 2014), World and European Championships, and countless national competitions.

The manicured launch makes taking off, even in strong winds, possible for international events with a large number of competitors. Krushevo’s main ridge is a great springboard for tasks set out in the plains. The flats in front are a fantastic arena providing seemingly endless route choices. They are also ideal for concentric circles and corridor tasks in a large safe paragliding playground which tolerates the wind very well.

“There are generous climbs (3m/s up to 7m/s) and big lines of convergence, which makes for a flying area that is very interesting to analyse and exploit. It is therefore no surprise that Krushevo 2022 is one of the most popular venues in this year’s calendar. Almost half the pilots competing have a letter A, the highest possible credentials!

“Once again, the World Cup is proving to be a showcase for new paragliding technology. Tulio Subira will be flying the Flow XCRacer 2 RFC (Ready for Certification). Jaromír Mašek, will be testing the UP Guru 2 RFC.

“With 21 partner teams our team leader-board will also be exciting to watch. Tune into our website and live app. For the first time ever, the live commentary will be available in other languages. Our split-screen facility allows you to watch the tracking, commentary and leader-boards at the same time.

As always in the commentary we will be including live photographs, giving a bird’s eye view of the task from the air as it unfolds”.

Follow on Instagram | Visit our pilot photo gallery | Keep up with World Cup TV

All the results will be available at live.pwca.org/scores

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK